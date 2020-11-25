My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satinelle Epilator

2 year warranty
Epilating pulls out hair from the root. Some after-effects like itchiness, redness or tightness after using your Philips Satinelle Epilator are normal, especially if you have sensitive skin. You may also see small bumps on your skin or experience a burning sensation. This goes away with time and is nothing to worry about.
Try our tips below to help prevent or reduce these side-effects. If your skin irritation lasts longer than 3 days, please consult your doctor.
Allow your skin some adjustment time. Try epilating before going to bed so that your skin has time to rest overnight.
Avoid over-doing an area. Do not repeatedly epilate the same area in one go.
After wet use, pat your skin dry instead of rubbing it.
As after-care gently apply an alcohol-free aloe vera cream or lotion. You may also use an after-sun cream, as these have cooling properties. For your armpits, it is okay to use an alcohol-free deodorant.
Always check the head of your epilator to make sure that it is clean before you use it. If it is not clean, put it under running water from the tap to clean it.
You may use a hand soap to clean the epilating discs. Just make sure you properly rinse away the soap afterwards with water.
Completely dry the epilating head before attaching it back onto its body. For detailed cleaning instructions of your particular epilator model, refer to your user manual.
Also make sure that your skin is clean and dry before epilating.
Our products are skin friendly. It is good practice to visually check the body grooming products to see if the cutting unit and especially the shaving foil are still intact.
Philips is not a dermatological authority and cannot give advice on individual cases. In case of doubt, it is better to consult your own doctor who can judge the condition of your skin in real life.
We advise you to epilate on clean skin. Take a shower before epilating. Make sure your skin is completely dry or completely wet when epilating.
You may get some ingrown hair as a side effect of epilating. To prevent this from happening, try exfoliating your skin with a peeling lotion and the nylon peeling glove provided with your epilator (or a coarse sponge) one day before epilating. This removes the dead skin around your hair follicles and makes it easier to remove hair.
If your epilator comes with a body exfoliating attachment, you can also use that for this purpose.
It is important to use the right technique for epilating so that the hair from your skin is removed properly and with minimal pain. Move the epilating head slowly over the skin while epilating, to allow the discs to catch the hair.
Try stretching your skin with your free hand or using the skin stretcher (efficacy cap) attachment which comes with your epilator. The tighter your skin is, the easier it is for the epilator to pull out your hair.
The Philips Satinelle Epilator is intended to remove hair from the root in the bikini area, legs, underarms and hard-to-reach areas such as knees and ankles. Be careful when epilating your bikini area. It is not suitable for the intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia). Please refer to the user manual for detailed instructions on how to safely use your epilator.
You can also use it to epilate the lower part of your face (chin, cheeks and the area above your upper lip). Some models can also be used to epilate between your eyebrows. Only use the epilator in these areas if it fits easily or has a precision attachment. Otherwise you may end up removing too much hair.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE275/00.
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