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My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satinelle Epilator

Epilating pulls out hair from the root. Some after-effects like itchiness, redness or tightness after using your Philips Satinelle Epilator are normal, especially if you have sensitive skin. You may also see small bumps on your skin or experience a burning sensation. This goes away with time and is nothing to worry about.

Try our tips below to help prevent or reduce these side-effects. If your skin irritation lasts longer than 3 days, please consult your doctor.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE275/00.

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