My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satinelle Epilator

Always check the head of your epilator to make sure that it is clean before you use it. If it is not clean, put it under running water from the tap to clean it.



You may use a hand soap to clean the epilating discs. Just make sure you properly rinse away the soap afterwards with water.



Completely dry the epilating head before attaching it back onto its body. For detailed cleaning instructions of your particular epilator model, refer to your user manual.



Also make sure that your skin is clean and dry before epilating.



Our products are skin friendly. It is good practice to visually check the body grooming products to see if the cutting unit and especially the shaving foil are still intact.



Philips is not a dermatological authority and cannot give advice on individual cases. In case of doubt, it is better to consult your own doctor who can judge the condition of your skin in real life.