My pump does a squeaking noise when moving the handle. Why is that?

2 year warranty
Make sure the silicone diaphragm is wet when assembled onto the pump.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF330/60, SCF300/12, SCF300/20. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second-hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
How to remove the valve of a Philips Avent breast pump
How to prepare breast milk expressed with Philips Avent?
How to clean/sterilise the Philips Avent breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?