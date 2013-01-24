Gentle and accurate
Helping you to get a measurement of your baby's temperature, without upsetting your baby. The soother thermometer SCH540/00 uses the same shield and teat as the Avent Freeflow soother for easy transition from soother to temperature measurement.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gentle and accurate
Helping you to get a measurement of your baby's temperature, without upsetting your baby. The soother thermometer SCH540/00 uses the same shield and teat as the Avent Freeflow soother for easy transition from soother to temperature measurement.
Gentle and accurate
Helping you to get a measurement of your baby's temperature, without upsetting your baby. The soother thermometer SCH540/00 uses the same shield and teat as the Avent Freeflow soother for easy transition from soother to temperature measurement.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gentle and accurate
Helping you to get a measurement of your baby's temperature, without upsetting your baby. The soother thermometer SCH540/00 uses the same shield and teat as the Avent Freeflow soother for easy transition from soother to temperature measurement.
Lets your baby get used to the shape.
The Philips Avent thermometer accurately and conveniently measures your baby's body temperature orally, axially and rectally.
Enables easy transition from soother to temperature measurement.
Country of origin
Power
Accessories
Convenience
Technical specifications
Development stages