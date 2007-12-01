2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF610/05
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.
Breast milk
Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents
Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup
The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.