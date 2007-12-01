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Discontinued

Philips Avent iQ24Electronic steam sterilizer

SCF276/37

Always ready when you are

Philips Avent iQ24 Electronic Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

iQ technology keeps contents sterile for 24 hours

Always ready when you are

  • 220-240V

Effective sterilization

Effective sterilization

Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

Sterile contents day and night

Sterile contents day and night

Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 