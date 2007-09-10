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2 year warranty

All series

  • Effortless versatility
  • Effortless versatility
  • Effortless versatility
  • Effortless versatility

Discontinued

Food processor

HR7740

Effortless versatility

This food processor comes with a versatile accessory set, allowing you to perform a wide set of cooking functions, from blending to grinding. And thanks to the unique(dis)assembly system, the bowl and lid fall into place effortlessly.

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Easy (dis)assembly of all parts with Click&Go

Effortless versatility

29-33 functions

29-33 functions

With this food processor range, you can create an endless variety of dishes, using 29-33 different cooking techniques (named "functions"), from crumbling and creaming to folding in. The exact number of cooking functions varies per model: The HR7735 and HR7739 offer 29 cooking functions, the HR7740 offers 31 functions, the HR7744 offers 32 functions, and the HR7745 gives you most flexibility, with 33 cooking functions.

Powerful 800 W motor handles even the toughest ingredients

One touch (dis)assembly with Click&Go button

One touch (dis)assembly with Click&Go button

Assembly and disassembly of a food processor was never easier: no more fiddling with the bowl or lid to find the right position to assemble: just click them on and off from any angle, by pressing the Click&Go button.

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