2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1366/03
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips Hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
600W
metal bar
with beaker, whisk, chopper
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
To blend food in seconds.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.