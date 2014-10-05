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Discontinued

DryCare AdvancedHairdryer

HP8232/20

2 times more ions for shiny hair

Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine.

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with volume diffuser & 14mm styling nozzle.

2 times more ions for shiny hair

  • ThermoProtect Ionic

  • 2200W

  • 2x more ions

  • Volume diffuser

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

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