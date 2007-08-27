2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4867/00
Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry ‘n’ Straight features 1800W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over.
1800W
Floating comb
IonBoost
The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for touch ups.
The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.