2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4696/10
Creative styles, constant care
Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.