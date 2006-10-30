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Discontinued

SalonMultistylistMulti-Styler

HP4696/01

Creative styles, constant care

Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

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SalonSuper Stylist

Creative styles, constant care

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

Included: Glamorous pouch

Included: Glamorous pouch

Protect and store your straightener in style by using the glamorous storage pouch. The pouch is included in pack.

Included: hairclips for easy styling

Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

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