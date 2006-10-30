2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4696/01
Creative styles, constant care
Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Protect and store your straightener in style by using the glamorous storage pouch. The pouch is included in pack.
Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.