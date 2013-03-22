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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7447/20

Simply good coffee

Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

See all benefits

With aroma twister for the best taste experience

Simply good coffee

  • With glass jug

  • Black

Water level indication for easy filling

Water level indication for easy filling

Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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