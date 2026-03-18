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    Tower Fan 5000 Series Tower Fan

    CX5550/01

    Stronger yet quieter cooling (1)

    Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Experience refreshing airflow that cools the entire room, and create a soothing atmosphere by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils.

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    Tower Fan 5000 Series Tower Fan

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    Stronger yet quieter cooling (1)

    40% quieter with SilentWings technology (1)

    • Strong airflow at 2.370 m3/h
    • Ultra-quiet operation
    • Low energy consumption
    • Remote control
    Powerful airflow for maximum comfort

    Powerful airflow for maximum comfort

    This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.370 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.1 m/s.

    Whisper-quiet breeze, with SilentWings technology

    Whisper-quiet breeze, with SilentWings technology

    Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 24 dB (2). Featuring an air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this fan is perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.

    Tailored comfort for every need

    Tailored comfort for every need

    Choose from 3 modes (Manual, Natural Breeze, Advanced Sleep) and 5 speed levels for personalized cooling. From a gentle breeze to powerful airflow, enjoy effortless comfort all day.

    Wide oscillation for whole-room cooling

    Wide oscillation for whole-room cooling

    With 80° oscillation, this fan distributes air to every corner of the room – so you can feel refreshed no matter where you are.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    At maximum 48W, it uses less energy than a traditional incandescent light bulb – keeping you cool while saving on energy costs.

    Stay cool overnight with Quiet Sleep mode

    Stay cool overnight with Quiet Sleep mode

    Advanced Sleep mode gradually reduces airflow speed every 30 minutes and dims the display lights, helping you fall asleep naturally while saving energy through the night.

    Soothing aromatherapy

    Soothing aromatherapy

    Enhance your well-being by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils for a calming experience.

    Timer function to save energy and hassle

    Timer function to save energy and hassle

    Use the 9-hour timer to automatically switch off the fan after your chosen duration. Enjoy cool comfort without needing to get up or worry about turning it off.

    Easy control with remote and touch panel

    Easy control with remote and touch panel

    Easily adjust your tower fan using the intuitive touch panel or remote, for convenient operation from anywhere in the room.

    Feel the wind with Natural Breeze mode

    Feel the wind with Natural Breeze mode

    This mode adjusts fan speeds dynamically to mimic the natural movement of air and provide a calming breeze in the room.

    Slim and space-saving design

    Slim and space-saving design

    Elegant, slim design that fits into any room. Place it in a corner or against a wall to save space while keeping your home cool and stylish.

    Easy, tool-free assembly

    Easy, tool-free assembly

    Set up in seconds with no screws or hassle. Designed for convenience, the fan assembles effortlessly and is ready to use immediately.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Tower Fan
      Color
      Charcoal Grey
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Motor
      AC motor

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      48W
      Min. sound level
      24 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      44 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Fan airflow
      2370 m3/h
      Air velocity
      8.1 m/s

    • Usability

      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Natural Breeze mode
      Yes
      Manual mode
      Yes
      Aroma diffuser
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (5 levels)
      Timer
      1-9h
      Cord length
      1.8m
      Oscillation
      80°
      Interface
      Touch display
      Remote control
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      17.2 cm
      Product Width
      15.8 cm
      Product Height
      106.0 cm
      Product Weight
      4.9 kg
      Package Length
      25.7 cm
      Package Width
      25.0 cm
      Package Height
      111.0 cm
      Package Weight
      7.0 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <0.5W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      Aroma pads
      Related Accessories 1
      FY5100

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • (1) vs. predecessor CX5535
    • (2) Tested at lowest speed settings
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