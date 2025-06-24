2 year warranty
Discontinued
CTS6311BKM/40
Always in touch
Powered by an octa-core processor and 5000mAh battery, Philips S6311 delivers you the feeling of smoothy performance with long standby. 6.75" HD full screen and 50MP main camera, all together let you enjoy remarkable quality and usability.
Always in touch
The 6.75 inch HD+ high-resolution LCD screen provides clearer images, paired with an slim body design, providing a silky touch that is simple and pure.
Crystal-Clear Rear Camera with 50MP high definition,capture breathtaking scenery endlessly. Achieve stunning Ultra-HD portraits effortlessly with just one click.
Built in 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM provide ample memory for smoother use, easily meeting your diverse storage needs and allowing you to store freely without limitations.