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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Philips S6311Smart Phone

CTS6311BKM/40

Always in touch

Powered by an octa-core processor and 5000mAh battery, Philips S6311 delivers you the feeling of smoothy performance with long standby. 6.75" HD full screen and 50MP main camera, all together let you enjoy remarkable quality and usability.

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Always in touch

  • Always in touch

6.75" Big Screen With HD+ High-Resolution

The 6.75 inch HD+ high-resolution LCD screen provides clearer images, paired with an slim body design, providing a silky touch that is simple and pure.

50MP Camera,Your Beauty in the Spotlight

Crystal-Clear Rear Camera with 50MP high definition,capture breathtaking scenery endlessly. Achieve stunning Ultra-HD portraits effortlessly with just one click.

Up to 128GB Memory

Built in 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM provide ample memory for smoother use, easily meeting your diverse storage needs and allowing you to store freely without limitations.

Technical Specifications

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