2 year warranty
Discontinued
216V6LSB2/10
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21 (Viewable 20.7" / 52.6 cm)
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.