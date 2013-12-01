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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

17S4LSB/01

Sustainable productivity

The Philips LED backlit monitor using recycled materials and a PVC BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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energy efficient LED display

Sustainable productivity

  • S Line

  • 17" (43.2 cm)

  • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)

LED Technology ensures low power and natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

Zero mercury content

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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