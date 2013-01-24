Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Consumer products

Pot roasted spiced cauliflower with toasted sesame seeds

Servings 2 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 40 minutes
HomeCooker
Vegetables
Nut-free
Vegetarian
Side dishes
Lactose-free
30-60 minutes
Dairy-free
Fruit
Gluten-free

Ingredients

  • 1 head of cauliflower
  • sea salt
  • 4 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1-2 dried red chillies
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • zest and juice of 1 lemon

Directions

  • Start by preparing the cauliflower. Get rid of any outer leaves and break it into florets. For this stage of the recipe, you don’t need the stirrer attachment. Pour 3 litres of cold water into the HomeCooker pan, put the lid on and set the temperature to 250°C. Once the water is boiling, sit the pasta insert in the pan, add the cauliflower and set the timer for 2 minutes. When the time’s up, carefully lift out the pasta insert to drain the cauliflower.
  • Empty and wipe out the HomeCooker pan, make sure the stirrer attachment is in place, then set the temperature to 175°C. Once the pan has heated up, add the sesame seeds and set the timer for 5 minutes so they turn golden. Scoop into a bowl and put aside
  • Meanwhile, in a pestle and mortar, bash the cumin seeds and dried chillies with a pinch of salt until well crushed. Keeping the temperature at 175°C, add the olive oil and crushed spices to the pan and set the timer for 3 minutes. Add the cauliflower and set the timer for a further 25 minutes, so it gets nice and crispy. Just before the time’s up, sprinkle over the toasted sesame seeds and add the lemon zest and juice to the pan.
  • Once it’s done, spoon onto a serving plate and enjoy as a side for roast chicken, fish or beef, or with your favourite curries.
Pot roasted spiced cauliflower with toasted sesame seeds

Related Recipes

View all recipes

Related Products

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.