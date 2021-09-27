Article Published Date : 2021-09-27
Why does my Philips citrus press rotate in both directions?
There is a good reason why your Philips citrus press rotates in both directions, find out here why.
Pressing the most out of your fruits
The turning direction varies to help you press the most out of your fruits: By turning in another direction all the cells in the fruit are reached and all the juice is extracted.
