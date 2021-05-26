Home
HP8281/00 DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

HP8281/00

Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?

Depending on your hair styling device you may find the model and serial number on different locations on your hair care device. Model numbers for Philips Hair Stylers usually start with an HP or BH, followed by a number. The serial number has 4 digits in the format of YYWW (year and week.)

Hairdryers

The model number for hair dryers can be found on the back of the handle or under the main body.

Model number Philips Hair Dryers

Hair straighteners

The model number for hair straighteners is located on the inner body, under the straightening plate.

Model number Philips Hair Straightener

Multistylers

For Philips Hair Stylers and Curlers the model number can be found at the back of the handle.

Model number Philips Multistyler

The information on this page applies to the following models: HP8281/00 , HP8204/10 .

