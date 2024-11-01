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    Signage Solutions BDL3230QL Q-Line Display

    BDL3230QL/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions BDL3230QL Q-Line Display

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    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

    Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

    Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

    Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

    Show clinical images consistently with D-image

    Show clinical images consistently with D-image

    D-image helps you to review and diagnose clinical images with consistent and accurate display performance. To achieve reliable clinical interpretations our professional displays are factory calibrated to give optimized greyscale standard display performance. D-image helps you to excel in every aspect of patient care.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

    Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

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