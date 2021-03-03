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My Philips Groomer is not working

If your Philips Trimmer or Hair Clipper is not turning on or performing well, read the information below for the possible causes and our advice on how to resolve this issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HC3100/13, HC5100/13, QG3322/13. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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