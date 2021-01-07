My Philips SpeedPro (Max) Vacuum does not glide well on carpets
Published on 2021-01-07
If your Philips SpeedPro (Max) Vacuum does not glide easily on carpets, read in the following lines what you can do to solve the issue.
We recommend that you choose the lowest setting (setting 1) for vacuuming carpets with your Philips SpeedPro (Max) Vacuum, especially in case of high pile carpets.
Higher settings are very powerful and can produce too much suction against the carpet, making it difficult for the appliance to glide well.
It usually is more difficult to vacuum carpets in certain angles with your Philips SpeedPro (Max) Vacuum.
If you are experiencing difficulties vacuuming your carpet in one direction, please try changing directions until you find the angle that offers the best gliding motion. You can also lower the tube angle for the nozzle to glide easily over the carpet.
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.