I can't open my Philips SpeedPro (Max) bucket
If you can't open your Philips SpeedPro (Max) bucket, there might be a simple solution. Find out how to solve it yourself here.
-
The steps to open the bucket are not being properly followed
- When trying to open your SpeedPro (Max) bucket, please make sure to follow these steps:
- Press the release button on top of your SpeedPro (Max) to release the dust container. Take out the dust container
- Open the dust container lid
- Empty the contents in a bin
- Replace the dust container lid. It is properly closed when you hear a click (see image 4)
- Replace the dust container. It is properly replaced when you hear a click.