ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips Groomer is making a strange noise

If your Philips grooming device makes a strange noise or does not trim your hair as well as before, we can help you with some simple troubleshooting steps to solve this problem.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HC3100/13, HC5100/13, HC3410/13. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Other useful links

Need help with your product?

Book a repairWarranty

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage