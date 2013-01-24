Home
Wireless headphones with mic

TAUN102BK/00
  • Wireless freedom Wireless freedom Wireless freedom
    -{discount-value}

    Wireless freedom

    The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphones deliver powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

    The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphones deliver powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

      Wireless freedom

      Powerful sound.

      • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • 7 hours of play time

      Fast Charge technology

      Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90 minutes of playback.

      Magnetic fluted ear buds ensure neat and easy storage

      Your in-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together—no tangles, no fuss. Just click them together back to back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash them in your bag, knowing you'll be able to retrieve them easily at any time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.48  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10014 9
        Height
        11  cm
        Length
        18.9  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Tare weight
        0.156  kg
        Width
        16.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.324  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.25  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10014 2
        Height
        23.3  cm
        Length
        35.4  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        0.954  kg
        Width
        21  cm
        Net weight
        1.296  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10014 5
        Gross weight
        0.069  kg
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.054  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.015  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        0  cm
        Height
        2.25  cm
        Weight
        0.035  kg
        Width
        1.4  cm
        Cable length
        61.8  cm

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Quick start guide
        USB cable
        Include for charging

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Sensitivity
        100  dB

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes of ear caps
      • USB charging cable

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.