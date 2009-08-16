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    2-in-1 healthy baby food maker

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    Nutritious baby meals made easy

    Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!

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    2-in-1 healthy baby food maker

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    Nutritious baby meals made easy

    • Healthy steaming
    • Steam & blend in one jar
    • Weaning advice & recipes
    From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

    From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

    From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

    12 age appropriate recipes to support weaning

    12 age appropriate recipes to support weaning

    Together with our paediatric nutritionist and child psychologist, we've created 12 age appropriate recipes and weaning advice to help you give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.

    Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

    Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

    Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker is designed with ease and practicality in mind. Settings are intuitive, it's easy to fill with water and it comprises of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store.

    Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

    Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

    This baby food maker takes up very little space in your kitchen, on the worktop or when stored away in a cupboard.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      70  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      400  W
      Color/finishing
      White/Green
      Capacity
      800 (solids) / 450 (liquids)  ml
      Speed
      1
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Safety Classification
      Class 1
      Safety
      Safety lock system for lid & bowl detection
      Watertank volume
      200 ml

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions
      16.50 (round base) 30.8 (height)  cm
      F-box dimensions
      193 D x 243 W x 344 H  mm
      Product weight
      2  kg
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      2

    • Country of origin

      Turkey
      Yes

    • What is included

      Measuring cup
      1
      Recipe booklet
      1
      Spatula
      1
      Steamer/blender
      1

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 months +
      • 1 year +
      • 6 - 12 months

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