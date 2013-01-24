Adjust the flow rate for baby's convenience

With the variable flow teat, you can adjust the flow rate according to the liquid's thickness and suit baby's feeding rhythm perfectly. We recommend that you use this teat for thicker liquids such as AR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, soup… Once baby is ready for an even faster flow, we recommend that you use the Philips Avent Thick Feed teat.