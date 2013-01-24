The natural way to bottle feed
With the Philips Avent Natural variable flow teat, you can adjust the flow rate by simply turning the bottle. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch-on similar to the breast, for easy combining of breast and bottle. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The natural way to bottle feed
With the Philips Avent Natural variable flow teat, you can adjust the flow rate by simply turning the bottle. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch-on similar to the breast, for easy combining of breast and bottle. See all benefits
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
This teat is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)
Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow teat with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow teat with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow teat with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow teat with 4 holes (6M+). All teats are available in twin packs.
We advise using the Natural feeding teats with Natural bottles only.
With the variable flow teat, you can adjust the flow rate according to the liquid's thickness and suit baby's feeding rhythm perfectly. We recommend that you use this teat for thicker liquids such as AR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, soup… Once baby is ready for an even faster flow, we recommend that you use the Philips Avent Thick Feed teat.
Material
What is included
Design
Teat
Development stages
Functions