Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow teat with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow teat with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow teat with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow teat with 4 holes (6M+). All teats are available in twin packs.