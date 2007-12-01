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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Philips Avent Classic+ nipple

    SCF633/42

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    With the Philips Avent Classic+ nipple, your baby controls milk flow, which can help reduce over eating and spit-up.The unique valve flexes to allow air into the bottle, promoting healthy, active feeding and reducing fussing and colic.*

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    Philips Avent Classic+ nipple

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    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Trusted for 30 years

    • 2 pieces
    • Medium flow
    • 3m+
    Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

    Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

    Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

    Unique anti-colic system

    Unique anti-colic system

    As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.

    BPA free nipple

    BPA free nipple

    This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

    Different flow rate nipples available

    Different flow rate nipples available

    The Philips Avent Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs.

    Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

    Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

    Compatible with Classic feeding bottle

    We advise to use the Classic nipple with Classic baby bottles only.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Nipple design
      Wide

    • Material

      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
      2  pcs

    • Nipple

      Flow speed
      Medium flow
      Months
      3m+
      Holes
      3 holes

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Two piece anti-colic system
      Latch on
      Easy latch on
      Nipple
      Flexes to feeding rhythm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-6 months

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
    • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
    • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.
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