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  • Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes* Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes* Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

    Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

    SCF277/01

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

    Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel

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    Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

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    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

    Ultra fast sterilizer, easy to use

    • Classic
    Just add water, load and place in the microwave

    Just add water, load and place in the microwave

    Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

    Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

    Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

    The Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer has been designed to fit most microwaves in the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra sterilizer for the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

    Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

    Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

    Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

    Side grips close the lid securely

    Side grips close the lid securely

    The microwave sterilizer has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the sterilizer out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the sterilizer safely.

    Holds six Philips Avent bottles

    Holds six Philips Avent bottles

    Despite its small size, it is the only microwave sterilizer that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilizers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer allows you to sterilize a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilizing breast pumps.

    Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

    Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Sterilization Time
      2 min at 1100-1850W, 4 min at 850-1000W, 6 min at 500-800W
      Water capacity
      200ml

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
      Weight
      740  g

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Microwave steam sterilizer
      1  pcs
      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Classic Bottle 4oz
      2  pcs
      Measuring jug
      1  pcs
      Classic Bottle 9oz
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • 2 min at 1100-1850W, 4 min at 850-1000W, 6 min at 500-800W.
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