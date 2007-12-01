2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF276/29
Always ready when you are
The Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.
220-240V
The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilization is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the sterilizer with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilizing has been completed accurately and reliably.
The advantage of steam sterilization is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Sterilizer takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilize a full load of 6 bottles, nipples, and dome caps.
The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.