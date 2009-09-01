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  • Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF274/34

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

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    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

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    See all Baby bottle sterilisers

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use

    • 220-240V
    Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

    Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

    The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.

    Contents remains sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened

    Contents remains sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened

    Once the sterilization cycle has been completed, the contents inside the Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer will remain sterile for up to 6 hours if the lid is unopened.

    Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 8 minutes

    Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 8 minutes

    With the Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer you can sterilize contents in as little as 8 minutes

    Just add water, load and switch on

    Just add water, load and switch on

    The Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer is very easy to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with the contents you would like to sterilize and switch it on.

    Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

    Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
      Weight
      1.575  kg

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Tongs
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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