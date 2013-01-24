Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Electric Steam Steriliser

SCF274/23
Avent
Avent
  • Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Steriliser

    SCF274/23

    Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Steriliser

    Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Steriliser

    Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sterilizers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Fast and easy to use

      • 220-240 V
      Fast and easy to use

      Fast and easy to use

      Just add water, load and switch on. Contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

      Effective sterilisation

      Effective sterilisation

      Steam sterilisation is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
        Weight
        1.575  kg

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Express Electric Steam Steriliser
        1  pcs
        Feeding Bottle (260 ml/9 oz)
        1  pcs
        Feeding Bottle (125 ml/4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Slow Flow teat
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow teat
        3  pcs
        Newborn Soother
        2  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Bottle and teat brush
        1  pcs
        Measuring jug
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.