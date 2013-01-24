Home
Philips Avent

Microwave Steam Steriliser

SCF271/07
  • Ultra fast and convenient Ultra fast and convenient Ultra fast and convenient
    The Philips Avent SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Steriliser's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilising feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ultra fast and convenient

      Sterilises 6 feeding bottles in 2 minutes

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 mins. 2 mins at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 mins at 850-1000 Watt, 6 mins at 500-850 Watt.

      Compact and lightweight

      Compact and lightweight

      Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260-ml/9-oz Avent baby bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and two Avent baby bottles.

      Safe, easy handling

      Safe, easy handling

      Clips close lid securely and side grips stay cooler to aid safe handling.

      Effective sterilisation

      Effective sterilisation

      Based on the hospital principle, the intense heat of the steam destroys harmful bacteria.

      Ideal for home and travel

      Ideal for home and travel

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        740  g
        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Microwave steam steriliser
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

