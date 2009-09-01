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Warms quickly and evenly
The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips Avent Electric feeding bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes.See all benefits
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With the Philips Avent Electric Baby food and Bottle Warmer preparing for feeding is quick and hassle-free. Just add water and select the setting. The baby bottle warmer warms 125ml / 4oz of milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes
The Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer provides you with a safe way to prepare your baby's feed. It heats the feed gently and evenly, ensuring that there are no hot spots.
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