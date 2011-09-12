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  • Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night

    Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

    SCF253/20

    Comfortable through the night

    Unique Philips Avent breast pads SCF253/20 specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

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    Comfortable through the night

    Breast pads for night time

    • 20 night pads
    Overnight protection

    Overnight protection

    The Philips Avent breast pads have wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips to secure the pad in place.

    All-round leakage barrier

    All-round leakage barrier

    Designed for extra protection when lying down.

    Ultra dry

    Ultra dry

    The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbancy.

    Silky soft feel

    Silky soft feel

    Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

    Developed with breastfeeding expert

    Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

    Hygienic

    Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

    Technical Specifications

    • Dimensions & weight

      Dimensions
      140x140x100  mm

    • Silky soft feel

      Silky soft topsheet
      • Breathable natural material
      • Dermatologically tested

    • Design

      Discreet contoured shape
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • Material

      Breast pads
      • Dermatologically tested
      • Natural materials

    • What is included

      Disposable day breast pads
      2  pcs
      Disposable night breast pads
      20  pcs

    • Functions

      Ultra dry
      • Multi layers
      • One-way top

    • Maximum comfort

      Anti-slip
      Adhesive tape

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