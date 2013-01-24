Home
Nutrition starter pack

SCF230/00
1 Awards
    Nutrition starter pack

    SCF230/00
    1 Awards

    Everything you need to prepare your baby's food

    Everything you need to quickly and confidently prepare your baby's food, with the added assurance that all bottles and jars are sterile and safe.

    Nutrition starter pack

    Everything you need to quickly and confidently prepare your baby's food, with the added assurance that all bottles and jars are sterile and safe.

      all bottles and jars are sterile and safe now

      Temperature control system

      The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element and two sensors ensures the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintains it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.

      The baby's food never gets too hot

      To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.

      Graduated temperature control

      To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.

      Safe cool wall due to double insulation

      With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where a earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.

      Convenient sterilizer for use in your microwave oven

      By heating the water in the container to above 95 degrees in a microwave oven, you will ensure that harmful bacteria and germs are safely destroyed.

      Kills all household bacteria in minutes using tap water

      Protect your newborn baby from any harmful household bacteria or germs by disinfecting her bottles, teats, pacifiers and small plastic toys.

      Sterilizes up to 6 regular bottles and 4 wide-neck bottles

      Convenient use of the sterilizer means having the disinfected bottles ready when you need them. This means fitting all bottles needed for a day's feeding into the sterilizer in one go.

      No chemicals needed

      Chemical residues in baby's food are a nightmare to think about. Therefore, sterilization is done by using very hot steam.

      Bottle and jar lifter

      Even short bottles and jars are easily removed from the bottle warmer thanks to the handy lifting handle.

      Click-step temperature setting

      With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.

      Fits all bottle and jar types

      The product is designed in such a way that all kind of sizes and shapes of bottles and jars fit in.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Power on indication
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        8-10  minute(s)
        Safety classification
        Class 2

      • Convenience

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Fits all bottles
        All baby bottles & jar types
        Ready indicator
        Yes

      • Power

        Bottle warmer
        220/240  V

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilizing time
        8-12  minute(s)

