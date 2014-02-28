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  • Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething

    Philips Avent Teether Elephant

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    Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething

    The Philips Avent teether is designed to help soothe teething pain. The teether can be cooled in the fridge, which makes it even more soothing for your little one's sore gums during teething

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    Philips Avent Teether Elephant

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    Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething

    Reaches front, middle and back teeth

    • 3m+
    • Front, middle and back teeth
    Simply rinse under water or sterilize

    Simply rinse under water or sterilize

    Simply rinse under water or sterilize

    Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

    Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

    BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

    Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp

    Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      Helps soothe teething pain
      Yes
      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      BPA free
      Yes
      Hygienic
      Yes
      Can be cooled
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Malaysia
      Yes

    • Material

      Textures and materials
      2

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 3 months +
      • For front, middle and back

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