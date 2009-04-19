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  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers

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    Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. The shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

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    Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers

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    Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Extra air holes let skin breathe

    • Soothe with the comfort of air
    • 0-6m
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

    Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

    Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

    9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

    9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

    Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

    Designed for natural oral development

    Designed for natural oral development

    Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

    Made at our award-winning site in the UK

    Made at our award-winning site in the UK

    You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

    Security handle for easy removal

    Security handle for easy removal

    Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

    Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

    Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

    When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • What is included

      Freeflow pacifier
      2  pcs

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