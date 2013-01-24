Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Drying rack

SCF149
Avent
Find support for this product
1 Awards
Avent
  • Clean and tidy drying Clean and tidy drying Clean and tidy drying
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Drying rack

    SCF149
    Find support for this product

    Clean and tidy drying

    The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold bottles of any size, it is the answer to your daily drying needs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Drying rack

    Clean and tidy drying

    The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold bottles of any size, it is the answer to your daily drying needs. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bottle-feeding
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Clean and tidy drying

      • Detachable drip tray
      Open design allowing air to flow freely

      Open design allowing air to flow freely

      Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to evaporate easily for optimum drying.

      Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

      Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

      Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore clean drying

      Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

      Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

      Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11 oz/330 ml)

      Easy filling thanks to a flexible design

      Easy filling thanks to a flexible design

      Helping you to dry your baby's feeding products in an organised way. Easy filling thanks to a flexible design that can be adjusted to your baby's needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-24 months

      • Functions

        Detachable drip tray
        Easy disposal of excess water
        Flexible design
        Adjustable to baby's needs
        High capacity
        Bottles, breast pump, soothers
        Hygienic drying
        Open design for optimum drying

      • Design

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy assembly
        Yes
        Easy filling
        Yes

      • Material

        Polpropylene (PP)
        Yes

      • What is included

        Drying rack
        1  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.