Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and moulded handle tip to effectively clean all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment. The durable, high-density bristles safely clean without scratching. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
This bottle and teat brush is wholly produced from BPA-free* material
Curved brush head and moulded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide-neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of teats.
Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, teats and other feeding equipment
No scratching or damaging of bottles or teats due to the soft, high-density bristles.
The bottle and teat brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Hang brush for convenient storage and drying
