Philips Avent

Freeflow soothers

SCF132/02
  • Extra airflow for sensitive skin Extra airflow for sensitive skin Extra airflow for sensitive skin
    Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits

    Extra airflow for sensitive skin

    Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits

      Extra airflow for sensitive skin

      Six holes in the shield for baby's greater comfort

      • 0–6m
      Security ring handle

      For easy removal of the Philips AVENT soother at any time

      Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible teat

      Philips AVENT flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.

      User-friendly silicone teats

      The Philips AVENT silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.

      Snap-on protective cap

      To keep sterilised teats hygienic

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone Soother
        2  pcs
        Snap-on protective cap
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

