2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD580/01
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Philips Avent SCD580/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete comfort and reassurance for you and your baby. Providing the most reliable connection combined with a variety of soothing features. Your baby will love the nigh light projector!
100% private connection
Starry night light projector
Talkback and MP3 lullabies
Vibration alert
Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe andcalm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection which can be activated from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
Gently calm your baby with your own selected song and a warm tranquil glow of the night light. With MP3 plug an play you can play your own selected songs. Your personal music in the baby room helping your baby drift to sleep in no time.(Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.