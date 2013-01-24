The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Philips Avent SCD580/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete comfort and reassurance for you and your baby. Providing the most reliable connection, combined with a variety of soothing features. Your baby will love the night light projector! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Philips Avent SCD580/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete comfort and reassurance for you and your baby. Providing the most reliable connection, combined with a variety of soothing features. Your baby will love the night light projector! See all benefits
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby all the time.
The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimises your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).
Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even when the Parent Unit is muted.
The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you to make sure that you are always connected to your baby.
Indoor range up to 50 metres*. Outdoor range up to 330 metres*.
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 18 hours before re-charging is required.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature, you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.
Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection which can be activated from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
Gently calm your baby with your own selected song and a warm tranquil glow of the night light. With MP3 plug and play, you can play your own selected songs. Your personal music in the baby room will help your baby drift to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
Combined humidity and temperature sensor allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature, and too much or too little humidity can make your baby restless. A specially combined humidity and temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes. Monitor the complete climate in your baby's room.
Personalise your alert settings and be notified by a silent and subtle vibration of the parent unit.
Press the night dim button to instantly activate the peaceful night mode. In this mode the light intensity of the lights, the display, as well as the volume of the alerts are reduced. Easily press the night dim button again in order to switch back to normal operating mode.
Power
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Technical specifications
Logistic data
Development stages
Features