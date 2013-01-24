Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

DECT Baby Monitor

SCD499/00
Avent
Avent
  • Guaranteed zero interference Guaranteed zero interference Guaranteed zero interference
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD499/00

    Guaranteed zero interference

    This digital technology provides a secure, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches if it detects another device using the same channel.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    Guaranteed zero interference

    This digital technology provides a secure, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches if it detects another device using the same channel.

    Guaranteed zero interference

    This digital technology provides a secure, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches if it detects another device using the same channel.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    Guaranteed zero interference

    This digital technology provides a secure, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches if it detects another device using the same channel.

    Similar products

    See all baby-monitors
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Guaranteed zero interference

      With DECT digital technology

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device (other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones). Provides a secure and private connection using data encryption. You will be the only one who can hear your baby and you will only hear your own baby.

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

      Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

      The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

      Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

      Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

      Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

      Remotely monitor the baby's room temperature

      Remotely monitor the baby's room temperature for extra comfort and control.

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes a noise

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes a noise, even with volume off.

      Travel pouch for easy storage

      Travel pouch for easy storage while travelling.

      Belt clip and neck cord for hands-free convenience

      The belt clip and neck cord provide hands-free convenience and mobility: clip the parent unit to your belt or wear it around your neck.

      300-m range ensures secure reception in and around the house

      With a range of up to 300 m you are assured of a secure reception in and around the house.

      Five lullabies soothe baby to sleep

      Five lullabies soothe baby to sleep.

      Comforts the baby in the dark with soothing stars

      Nightlight with soothing stars to comfort your baby.

      Allows you to talk to the baby

      Allows you to hear the baby and talk to the baby.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        0–40  °C
        Storage temperature range
        -20–+60  °C

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Number of channels
        120

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Night light
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        System check
        • Battery check light
        • System check alarm
        • System check light
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adapter
        2 x 9 VDC, 300 mA
        Batteries
        2 x AAA NiMH rechargeable
        Belt clip
        Yes
        Charger
        Charging base for parent unit
        DFU/user manual
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Norwegian
        • Danish
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging time
        8  hrs
        Power supply
        230–240  V
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Operating time on battery
        24  hour(s)

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        305 x 187 x 135  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.