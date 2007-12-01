SCD150/60
Feeding on-the-go
The stylish ThermaTote holds 2 Philips Avent feeding bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact & convenient for travel.See all benefits
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For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.
Perfect for day trips with baby or just when you’re out and about.
The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort
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