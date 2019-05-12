Fresh shave, more comfort
Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot and Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system and 60 minutes of shaving See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty or fully charged.
Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1 hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.
In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.
Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded-head profile, while keeping your skin protected.
Ergonomically designed for precision and ease, the handle on this wet and dry electric shaver provides extra grip in the shower or at the sink.
