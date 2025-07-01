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Food Preparation
All series
Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7740/80
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All (4)
Can I disassemble the balloon beater to clean it properly?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
I have a plastic part included that looks like the metal knife - what is it intended for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
When I am slicing vegetables they are always mashed. What should I do?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips food processor will not switch on
Both the blender jar and the food processing bowl are attached, but only the blender works.
Contacting Philips
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