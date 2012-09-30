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  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    Daily Collection Food processor

    HR7627/01

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

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    Daily Collection Food processor

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    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

    • 650W
    • 2 speeds + pulse
    • 2.1 L bowl
    • Accessories for + 15 functions
    2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

    2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

    For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

    40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

    40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

    The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube which is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving precutting time of fruits and vegetables

    650 Watt motor for powerful processing

    650 Watt motor for powerful processing

    This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

    Up to 5 portions in one go

    Up to 5 portions in one go

    The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    All accessory parts of your Philips food processor can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

    Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

    Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

    The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!

    High performance stainless steel disc inserts

    High performance stainless steel disc inserts

    Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favorite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

    No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

    No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

    Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.

    Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

    Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

    The sharp and strong stainless steel S blade chops vegetables such as onions in no time. It can also be used for other ingredients such as nuts, meats or even to make doughs for pie crusts

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Housing
      ABS
      Bowl including lid
      SAN
      Disc inserts, chopping knife
      Stainless steel
      Kneading tool
      PP
      Knife holder
      PP
      Pusher
      SAN
      Speed knob
      ABS

    • Accessories

      Emulsifying disk
      Yes
      Kneading tool
      Yes
      Stainless steel chopping knife
      • Beating
      • chopping
      • crumbling
      • cutting
      • folding in
      • mashing
      • mincing
      Stainless steel S-blade
      Yes
      Disc insert: granulating
      Yes
      Disc insert: shredding(coarse)
      Yes
      Number of inserts/discs
      3
      Disc insert: slicing(fine)
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      650  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Safety
      Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake

    • General specifications

      Speeds
      2 + pulse
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Product size (LxWxH)
      244x244x377 mm
      RPM-Bowl(max)
      Up to 1900 rpm
      RPM-Bowl(min)
      Up to 1500 rpm
      Bowl max working capacity
      1.5L (dry/liquid)
      Bowl capacity
      2.1  L
      Bowl max working capacity.
      500g (Flour)

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