2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7620/70
Save space and effort
Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!
500 W
2 L bowl
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.
The special vertical design has a 35% smaller footprint versus side-by-side food processors. This saves valuable worktop space and means that even the smallest kitchens can now have a food processor.
The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.