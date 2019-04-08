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    Daily Collection Compact Food Processor

    HR7320/00

    Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

    If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes.

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    Daily Collection Compact Food Processor

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    See all Food Processor

    Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

    with essential accessories and space-saving design

    • 700 W
    • 19 functions
    • 2-in-1 disc
    • In-bowl storage
    Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

    Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

    Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

    Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

    Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

    Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

    All accessories are dishwasher safe

    All accessories are dishwasher safe

    All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

    Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

    Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

    The 1.5L resistant jar has a working capacity of 1L for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

    Convenient all-in-one appliance: knead, whisk, shred, slice

    With more than 19 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.

    Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching

    For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.

    Smaller footprint and in bowl storage for all accessories

    The compact Daily Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.

    2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred & slice

    Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!

    Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5L bowl capacity

    The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      Blending, chopping, Slicing/Shredding,Kneading,Emulsifying
      Product Type
      Food processor
      Number of servings
      6
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Rotary knob
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Technology
      NA
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Power light
      NA
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      SAN
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      17000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 87 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      700
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Double side disc,Emulsifying tool, Jar
      Included Accessories 2
      Blade unit S-blade,Kneading tool
      Related Accessories 1
      User manual
      Related Accessories 2
      Warranty card
      Related Accessories 3
      leaflet

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      Yes
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      21.4
      Product Width
      20.9
      Product Height
      39.6
      Product Weight
      2.12
      Package Length
      41.6
      Package Width
      25.4
      Package Height
      30.7
      Package Weight
      3.57

    • Durability

      Case
      >75% recycled content

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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